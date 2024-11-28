Nelson scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

It's the second three-point performance in three games for Nelson, a stretch in which he's broken out for three goals and seven points. The veteran center hadn't had a multi-point effort prior to that since Oct. 25, but on the season Nelson has 10 goals and 17 points in 23 contests. Mathew Barzal (upper body) has missed all of November while Anthony Duclair (leg) has been sidelined since mid-October, and until they're cleared to return, Nelson will have to keep carrying a bigger share of the scoring load for the Isles.