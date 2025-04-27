Nelson logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Nelson set up goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Samuel Girard. This ended a four-game slump for Nelson, who had been fairly quiet in a second-line role this postseason, though the addition of Landeskog on his wing could be beneficial for both players. Nelson has picked up nine shots on net, six hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over four playoff contests.