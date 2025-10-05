Eiserman scored twice on seven shots in Boston University's 4-2 win over Long Island University on Saturday.

Eiserman was stellar with 25 goals and 11 assists over 39 games with the Terriers last year. The 19-year-old winger is viewed as a shoot-first player, though he'll need to round out his game a bit as he continues his NCAA career. Expect Eiserman to keep himself near the top of the goals list throughout the collegiate campaign.