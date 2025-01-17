The NHL handed Tsyplakov a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Ryan Poehling (upper body) during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Tsyplakov wasn't assessed a penalty on the play, but Poehling exited the game and won't be available for the Flyers' tilt against the Devils on Saturday. The 26-year-old Tsyplakov will be eligible to return Jan. 25 versus Carolina. He has seven goals, 19 points, 26 PIM and 101 hits in 44 outings in 2024-25. His absence might push Marc Gatcomb, who was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Friday, into the lineup.