Engvall was held off the scoresheet for the ninth straight game in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

His 12:06 of ice time Saturday was his second-most in any game during the drought. Engvall has been confined to the fourth line, which isn't going to help him break his slump. He's likely to stick in the lineup through the duration of Maxim Tsyplakov's suspension, but Engvall could find himself as a healthy scratch again in the near future. Engvall does have a little security -- he needs waivers to be sent to AHL Bridgeport, though it's unlikely any other team would place a claim on a player with seven points over 30 outings who has five more years left on his contract following 2024-25.