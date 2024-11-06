Holmstrom scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Holmstrom initiated the Islanders' comeback effort by roofing a backhand top shelf to cut Pittsburgh's lead to one at 9:41 of the third period. The Swedish forward is riding a three-game point streak consisting of one goal and two assists after registering a meager two assists over his first 10 outings. Overall, Holmstrom is up to five points (one goal), four PIM, nine shots, six hits, eight blocks and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances while filling a third-line role and spot on the second power-play unit.