Pytlik went unsigned by New Jersey ahead of Saturday's deadline and is expected to remain with Kladno next season, per CapFriendly.

Pytlik has underwhelmed offensively in his three seasons with Kladno, recording a mere 21 points in 106 contests. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Devils opted not to sign the 22-year-old center. At this point, making the NHL figures to be a long shot for Pytlik.