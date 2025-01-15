Perfetti logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Perfetti helped out on second-period tallies by Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreiter. The second assist was Perfetti's 100th career point, a milestone he reached in his 185th appearance. He also snapped a nine-game slump Tuesday, a dry spell that has seen him dropped down to the third line while the Jets are missing Mason Appleton (lower body) and Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body). Overall, Perfetti has 25 points, 78 shots on net, 35 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 45 appearances.