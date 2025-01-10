Hellebuyck, who went through his usual starting routine, won't be in goal against the Kings on Friday, though he figures to start Saturday's matchup with Colorado instead, John Lu of TSN reports.

Hellebuyck rarely takes the second of a back-to-back but the coaching staff must want to deploy him against Central Division rivals Colorado. Since the calendar turned to 2025, the 31-year-old backstop has been relatively inconsistent, going 1-1-1 with a 2.98 GAA in his last three appearances, compared to December when Hellebuyck went 9-2-1 with a 1.82 GAA. Still, he remains one of the top netminders in the NHL and should be in contention for the Vezina Trophy once again.