Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck has taken consecutive losses (0-1-1) for the first time since he dropped three straight games in regulation from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. The 31-year-old was beaten twice on Detroit power plays, so it's not fully his fault. Even Vezina candidates will have rough patches, but it's a testament to Hellebuyck's skills and the team around him how infrequent those have been over the first half of 2024-25. He's 24-6-2 with as 2.09 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 32 outings this season. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday at home versus the Predators, who he shut out last Monday with a 22-save performance.