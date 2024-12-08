Connor notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old winger helped set up a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the first period before Mark Scheifele banged home the rebound on a Connor shot in the third. It's Connor's first multi-point performance since Nov. 22, snapping a seven-game funk in which he'd managed just one goal and four points. With 14 goals and 32 points through 28 contests on the season. he remains on pace to post his first 40-goal, 90-point campaign since 2021-22.