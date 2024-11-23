Niederreiter scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin combined to misplay the puck, which popped loose for Niederreiter to score just 1:22 into the game. The tally ended a six-game dry spell for Niederreiter, who has maintained his third-line role thanks to the Jets' continued success despite his lack of recent offense. The 32-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 44 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 20 contests. He can be streaky, but in fantasy, he offers a bit of category coverage as a depth option and streamer.