Niederreiter logged a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Niederreiter set up Vladislav Namestnikov on the opening goal at 2:55 of the first period. January started with five points over six games for Niederreiter, but he ended the month with just a goal and an assist over his last eight outings. The 32-year-old winger is now at 27 points (six on the power play), 105 shots on net, 101 hits and a plus-18 rating through 53 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the third time in the last four years.