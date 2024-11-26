Namestnikov had an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Namestnikov missed a good chunk of the first period after appearing to get hurt on the first shift. He was able to take a regular shift for the rest of the contest, but finished with a team-low 11:45 of ice time. There doesn't appear to be any reason for concern at this time, but if he has to miss a game, David Gustafsson would draw into the lineup. Namestnikov has contributed 14 points, 25 shots on net, 25 hits, 18 PIM, 14 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 22 outings this season, playing primarily on the second line and second power-play unit.