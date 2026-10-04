Goljer scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kingston's 8-6 loss to Erie on Sunday.

The big game got Goljer up to four points in five games this season. He's also sporting a minus-6 rating with 12 shots on net and six PIM. Goljer is in his first year of North American hockey after playing in his native Slovakia during his draft year. He's projected as a stay-at-home defenseman in the long run, though he's shown enough offense in his developmental years that could help him become a decent all-around bottom-four type in the long run.