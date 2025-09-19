Booth is month-to-month after leaving Thursday's scrimmage because of a lower-body injury, head coach Jim Hiller told John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Friday.

Booth's timetable was described as being similar to Corey Perry's (knee), who is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, but it was also suggested that Booth would be out for several months, so perhaps he'll end up taking longer to recover than Perry. The 21-year-old Booth had two goals, 13 points and 38 PIM in 50 AHL regular-season appearances with Ontario in 2024-25. He will probably head to the minors once he's healthy.