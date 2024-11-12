Kuemper turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames, with Calgary's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder kept the Flames off the board in the first period, but Kuemper gave up two tallies in the second and the Kings' offense didn't show signs of life until late in the third. Kuemper has allowed three goals or less in six straight starts, going 3-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .906 save percentage, and he's enjoying life in Los Angeles' stingy scheme -- Monday's 27 shots were the most he'd faced during that six-start stretch.