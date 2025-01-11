Moverare notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Moverare has logged a helper in three of his last four games. He also saw 19:11 of ice time Friday, far and away the most he's logged in any one contest this season. He's at four helpers, 16 shots on net, 21 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances. Moverare's place in the lineup is likely to be safe until both of Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) and Drew Doughty (ankle) are cleared to play.