Byfield signed a five-year, $31.25 million extension with the Kings on Monday.

Byfield was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. After a slow start to his career, he finally broke out during the 2023-24 campaign; Byfield racked up 20 goals and 55 points with a plus-19 rating in 80 regular-season games last year. The 21-year-old center scored 14 of those points with the man advantage. Byfield also added four points, all assists, in five postseason contests. Expect him to take another step forward with his offensive production during the 2024-25 season.