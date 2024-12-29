Foegele scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

The veteran winger had a hand in all three Kings goals during regulation, setting the stage for Quinton Byfield's OT winner. Foegele remains a feast or famine fantasy option -- he has four multi-point performances over the last 10 games in which he piled up four goals and nine points, but he has only one helper in the other six contests. Saturday's goal was his 10th of the season, marking the seventh straight season in which he's reached double digits.