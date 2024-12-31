Larsson logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Larsson ended a 10-game slump with this performance. The 32-year-old defenseman has maintained his usual spot on the top pairing this season, but the additions of Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans to the Kraken's blue line have resulted in Larsson getting fewer minutes. His ice time is down by more than two minutes from last year (22:57 per game in 2023-24, 20:49 this season). He's picked up seven points, 52 shots on net, 53 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances.