Kraken's Casey Mutryn: BC commit off to Seattle

Mutryn was the 38th overall pick by Seattle in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts are largely split on Mutryn's pro future. His backers see an athletic, 6-foot-3 kid with great bloodlines (his father spent time in the NFL) who has developed more offense than expected in recent years. Mutryn's detractors seem to think his vision and playmaking skills are severely lacking, he struggles to play with pace and is best suited as a bottom-six grinder. What's not up for debate is the fact Mutryn has versatility on his side, having spent time playing both center and wing in the past. The Norwell, Massachusetts native is a 2027-28 Boston College commit.