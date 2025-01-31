Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period, and his helpers, including one on the power play, came in the middle frame. After mixed results for much of the first half of the campaign, Stephenson took a step up with six goals and nine assists across 15 January appearances. The 30-year-old center is now at nine goals, 29 helpers, 52 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 52 outings overall. He's still a pass-first player, but any forward playing at a point-per-game pace should be getting attention in fantasy.