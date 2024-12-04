Schwartz notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Schwartz broke the deadlock for the Kraken just 19 seconds into the contest with a snap shot that went past Pyotr Kochetkov following an impressive individual sequence. Schwartz also participated in Seattle's third goal with an assist to Yanni Gourde's fourth goal of the campaign. This impressive outing extended Schwartz's point streak to three contests. He's racked up three goals and four assists across his last 10 appearances while adding 31 shots, four hits and 12 blocked shots in that span.