Schwartz produced a pair of primary assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Schwartz set up both of Seattle's goals Sunday, but his efforts came after Detroit got out to a 6-0 lead in the second period. The veteran winger has compiled four goals and five assists over his last eight games, and he's provided stability in a top-line role alongside Matty Beniers, who has struggled at times this season. Schwartz is tied for second on the team in points, accounting for 13 goals and 16 helpers through 44 outings this season.