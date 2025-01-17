Daccord gave up two goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

The Jets controlled play for much of the game, but Daccord was up to the challenge. He allowed a game-tying goal to Mark Scheifele in the second period, but it was Dylan DeMelo's tally in the final minute of the third that left the Kraken empty-handed. There's no fault in Daccord's performance -- he has allowed a total of nine goals over five appearances (three starts) since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's 14-10-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 28 appearances. The Kraken return to Seattle for a four-game homestand that begins Saturday versus the Kings.