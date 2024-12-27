Mahura played in the Kraken's three games prior to the holiday break.

Mahura exited the lineup once the Kraken got healthy on defense, but the Dec. 18 trade that sent Will Borgen to the Rangers created an opening in the lineup once again. The 26-year-old Mahura has just one assist to go with 19 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 24 appearances. He has limited scoring upside and doesn't add much more in physicality. However, he should be able to stay in the lineup for a while even if the Kraken call up a blueliner from AHL Coachella Valley to provide extra depth.