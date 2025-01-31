Mahura logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Mahura snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper on an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Mahura has played regularly since the Kraken dealt Will Borgen to the Rangers in December. For the season, Mahura has five helpers over 41 outings, with four of those assists coming over the last 11 contests. He's added 40 shots on net, 56 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in a bottom-four role.