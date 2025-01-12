Mahura tallied two assists in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

It was a great night for the third-pairing defender, who came into the game with one assist in 30 games. Mahura's only other assist this season came in a win over the Canadiens on Oct. 29. We'd like to tell you that Mahura brought fantasy value in a secondary category, but he has just 44 hits and 23 blocks in 31 games. His last multi-point game came March 16, 2023 when he put up two assists. And this was his third career multi-point contest. He's definitely a guy who helps more on the ice than in the fantasy arena.