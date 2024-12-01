Beniers posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Beniers had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He ended the drought when he set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the second period. Beniers hasn't found much consistency on offense outside of a four-game point streak at the end of October. He's now at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 contests. The Kraken will likely keep juggling their lines until something clicks on offense, though that's not a guarantee it will spark Beniers' play individually.
More News
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Opens scoring in win•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Two points on birthday•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Points in three straight•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Bags apple in loss•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Breaks out with three points•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Secures first assist of season•