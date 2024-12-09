Stephens produced an assist in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

This was Stephens' first point in five games at the NHL level. He's been effective for the Kraken, adding six shots on net, two hits and an even plus-minus rating while centering the fourth line since his call-up. He's never earned more than six points or played in more than 38 games in an NHL campaign, but with Jordan Eberle (pelvis) out on a long-term basis, Stephens could stick around a while while holding a spot in the lineup over Daniel Sprong.