Stephens scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Stephens' first in 20 contests with the Kraken this season. He's added two assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating. He's been centering the fourth line in the absence of Yanni Gourde (lower body), but it's unclear if Stephens will stay on the NHL roster once Gourde returns. Stephens would require waivers to get back to AHL Coachella Valley, so it's possible the Kraken keep him around to challenge Tye Kartye for fourth-line minutes.