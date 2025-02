Stephens was placed on waivers Sunday.

Stephens has one goal, two assists, 18 shots on net and 22 hits through 25 NHL appearances this season. If he clears waivers, he might report to AHL Coachella Valley during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off or stay with the Kraken as the team's fourth-line center. Either way, he could still be in the lineup Feb. 22 against Florida.