Grubauer gave up five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer lost for the fourth time in his last six outings, and he's given up at least four goals in four of those games. Vegas got to him early with three goals in the first period before pouring on some more in the final frame. The 33-year-old netminder is down to 3-10-0 with a 3.63 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 13 contests. The Kraken are struggling to support their goalies with offense, but Grubauer hasn't done his part to keep things close lately. Joey Daccord is likely to start Sunday in Colorado.