Dunn scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

One of Dunn's helpers came on the power play. The 28-year-old defenseman now has four points over three contests since he returned from a long-term injury. The 28-year-old is up to two goals, five assists, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances this season. Dunn's presence in a top-four role should elevate the Kraken's offense as a whole.