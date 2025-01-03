Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

It wasn't a bad performance, but it was a bad result as the Lightning's offense came up flat against one of the worst teams in the league. Vasilevskiy has given up no more than three goals in nine straight outings, going 6-3-0 in those contests. For the season, he's at a 16-11-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Lightning have a back-to-back up next with stops in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. Look for Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson to split those games, and likely in that order if head coach Jon Cooper wants to match his top goalie against the tougher opponent.