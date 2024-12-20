Cirelli (undisclosed) scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Blues.

Cirelli opened the scoring early in the first period with a backhand from in tight as he cut to the net. He had missed practice on Wednesday, but look none the worse for wear against the Blues. Cirelli breakout campaign continues. He has 28 points, including 13 goals, in 29 games, and his 51.3 face-off winning percentage is almost 2 percent improved from his career average. He's long been considered Selke Trophy material, and this could be the year he gets consideration.