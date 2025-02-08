Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cirelli (upper body) will be in the lineup in Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cirelli returns after a one-game absence. He will center Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov on the top line. Cirelli has 19 goals and 40 points in 50 games this season.

More News