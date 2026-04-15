Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cirelli will get some rest in the regular-season finale. He ends the regular season with 52 points in 71 outings. He should be in a top-six role for Game 1 of the postseason against the Canadiens.
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