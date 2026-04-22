Cirelli delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

Cirelli's face-off win in overtime fed defender J.J. Moser, who danced in and roofed the winner at 12:48. He also had three shots. Cirelli has played postseason games in every NHL season he's played, dating back to 2017-18. He came into the playoffs fresh off his second consecutive 50-plus point campaign, and he delivered a career-high plus-38 rating. Cirelli is being counted on to shut down Ryan Suzuki this postseason, so the points really are a bonus.