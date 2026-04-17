Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (rest) returned to practice Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Cirelli sat out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers for rest purposes, but his return to practice a few days later signals that he should be ready for Game 1 against Montreal on Sunday. Cirelli made 71 regular-season appearances and recorded 23 goals, 29 assists, 50 hits, 48 PIM and 47 blocked shots while averaging 17:19 of ice time.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Resting Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Good to return•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Remains shelved Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Unavailable in Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Second NHL hat trick•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Secures third straight 20-goal year•