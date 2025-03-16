Cirelli scored two goals in a 6-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Cirelli's first goal stood as the winner. He tipped a shot by Ryan McDonagh past Jeremy Swayman in the second period. His second went into an empty net. Cirelli came out of the 4 Nations Face-off on a three-game, three-assist streak, but since then, he went seven games without a point before Saturday. Still, Cirelli has already established a new career high in goals (22) and points (47) in just 64 games, and he has tied his career-best six shorthanded points, all while keeping his face-off percentage in the black (50.9 percent). Cirelli is a strong all-round player, but the depth of his position suppresses his fantasy value. There are a lot of centers putting up similar primary numbers.