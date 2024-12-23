Geekie has been ruled out for Monday's game against Florida due to an unspecified injury, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Geekie crashed into the boards in the second period of Sunday's game against the Panthers but was able to return later in the frame and finish out the matchup. However, he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday. The exact nature and severity of the 20-year-old's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have several days to recover before the Lightning face the Rangers on Saturday.