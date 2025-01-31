Goncalves notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

The helper was Goncalves' first point since Dec. 19 versus the Blues. The 24-year-old spend a couple of weeks at AHL Syracuse after clearing waivers earlier in January. He's not out of the woods when it comes to staying in the NHL or in the Lightning's lineup, but he played over Michael Eyssimont in this contest. Cam Atkinson is also in the mix to be a healthy scratch at times. Goncalves has just three points with 20 shots on net and 22 hits over 28 appearances this season.