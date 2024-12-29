Johansson will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. The 29-year-old Johansson has won his last three outings, allowing only three goals on 89 shots. He has a 4-1-1 record with a 3.25 GAA and a .902 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Montreal sits 19th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-0 win over Florida on Saturday.