Chaffee scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Chaffee has scored twice over the last four contests, and both goals have come on the power play. He's starting to take hold with the second unit this season after never previously getting much of a look with the man advantage. Chaffee is already enjoying a career year with seven goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances, mainly in a third-line role.