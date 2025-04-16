Chaffee sustained an injury on a hit to the head in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chaffee was hurt on a hit by Jesse Puljujarvi in the third period. Head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on Chaffee's status but thought the hit is worthy of a suspension. The Lightning have piled up injuries at the wrong time -- Chaffee was playing because Luke Glendening (upper body) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body) were already unavailable. Chaffee should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Rangers.