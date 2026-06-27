Maple Leafs' Alexander Bilecki: OHL defender joins Leafs

Bilecki was the 60th overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts got a bunch of looks at Bilecki this past season, as he played a significant role for a Kitchener team that won the OHL Championship. The rearguard more than doubled his offensive numbers from a year ago, finishing with nine goals and 29 points in 66 games. He added 11 more points in 18 OHL playoff games. Bilecki is a reliable two-way defenseman. He doesn't project as a power-play guy at the next level, but he should be able to add a decent amount of secondary offense. What Bilecki lacks is a standout trait and it's fair to wonder if his all-around game is good enough to make an impact in the NHL. Bilecki is a candidate for increased production in the OHL next season with Kitchener scheduled to graduate several of their top defenders.