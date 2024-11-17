Stolarz made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

He was headed for the win in regulation, but Leon Draisaitl tied the game with a wrist shot at 18:31 of the third period. Stolarz then made a brilliant pad-down save on a sneaky shot by Connor McDavid in OT that allowed Mitch Marner to take off and score the winner. Fans have embraced him wholeheartedly this year and were calling him out as the game's top player Saturday. Stolarz is 7-3-2 with one shutout, 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage, and his calm presence seems to feed confidence to his teammates.