Stolarz will get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa in Game 5 on Tuesday, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports.

Through four postseason appearances, Stolarz is sporting a 3-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .902 save percentage. As such, he'll be afforded some leash after giving up four goals on 21 shots in Game 4, staying in the crease for Tuesday's tilt. He'll look to get back on track in this series-clinching Game 5.