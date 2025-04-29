Stolarz will get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa in Game 5 on Tuesday, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports.
Through four postseason appearances, Stolarz is sporting a 3-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .902 save percentage. As such, he'll be afforded some leash after giving up four goals on 21 shots in Game 4, staying in the crease for Tuesday's tilt. He'll look to get back on track in this series-clinching Game 5.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Loses in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Starting Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Third straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Difference maker in Game 2 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Poised to start Game 2•